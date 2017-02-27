VIEW GALLERY

Last night’s Oscars might go down in history as the biggest sh*tshow we’ve ever seen, but at least there were a few highlights. For one, Leonardo DiCaprio looked fine as hell (not that we were expecting anything less. Second, Moonlight came on top. Sure we loved La La Land and Ryan Gosling, but we legit cried for hours after Moonlight was over, to the point where we were asked to leave. Rude, but whatever. And third, Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor, a title he was snubbed of during this year’s Golden Globes.



The 43-year-old is incredibly talented and last night, he became the first Muslim actor to ever win an Oscar. Talk about a huge accomplishment. While we could go on all day about how amazing his performance in Moonlight was, we must point out another obvious fact: Ali is hot AF.

Seriously, he’s so handsome we can barely look at his Instagram account straight on. Not only is his face perfect and his body ripped, but his soft-spoken, heartfelt speech during the SAG awards had us literally melting. We love the DILF, and we’re thrilled he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Check out his photos above and be sure to keep up with the talent (and obvious good looks) on Instagram.