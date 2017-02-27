While most of us have stickler RAs who write us up for drinking and making macaroni and cheese in illegal microwaves, Andrew Kochamba has one who is dedicated to making his college experience better.

The University of Tennessee student and his 21-year-old RA Quamir Boddie are going viral after a photo of Boddie reading Kochamba a bedtime story was posted to Twitter. Attached to the amazing photo is a caption that reads, “Back in August my RA asked us how he could make our year better and I asked him to read me a bedtime story on my birthday.”

Seriously, we’re dying. Check it out:

According to Cosmopolitan, Boddie handed out questionnaires at the beginning of the school year asking students if there was “anything, within reason, [he could] do to make this year special.” When Kochamba followed up with his answer, Boddie committed to the job.

“At first I found [it] kind of strange,” Boddie told Cosmopolitan. “However, I did not hesitate to accept as it was not only important to respect the wishes of my residents but also a great opportunity to do something worthwhile in my community. It seems to be a one-time thing, but who knows, maybe he will request another and I would most certainly be happy to oblige!”

Obviously he earned his all-star RA status, and Twitter agrees. The tweet has already received more than 12,000 retweets, 58,000 likes and more comments than we could count.

