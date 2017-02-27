American rapper Reminisce Smith, more famously known as Remy Ma, was born May 30, 1980 in the Bronx and has made a name for herself in the rap community. Despite releasing only one studio album so far, Remy Ma is still quite the decorated performer. She won two Vibe awards, two Source awards and a BET award for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist.”

Like her fellow rappers, she’s no stranger to feuds. Her disagreements with Nicki Minaj go all the way back to 2007 when Remy noticed something strange in Minaj’s Mixtape Playtime Is Over. When Remy confronted her and asked if Minaj’s song was about her, she never confirmed or denied the allegations. Since then, there have been multiple accounts of the two going head to head in their music. Recently, Remy Ma released the song “ShETHER” after Minaj fired shots in her songs “Swalla” and “Make Love.”

Remy Ma’s Net Worth for 2018: $3 million

How did Remy go from tough beginnings to her large net worth? Let’s investigate.

Early Life

Remy grew up in the Bronx, New York, where she had a rough time on the streets. Her family’s drug abuse often forced her to care for her little brothers and sisters, so she turned to writing poetry as an escape from her family issues. Her reputation grew and spread throughout the Bronx until it reached MC Big Pun. Pun took Remy Ma under his wing and she made her first appearance in the music industry on Big Pun’s album Yeeeah Baby.

2004 – 2006

As a member of Fat Joe’s rap crew, Terror Squad, Remy Ma was featured in their song “Lean Back.” Later on February 7, 2006, she released her debut solo album There’s Something About Remy: Based On A True Story.

2007 – 2014

In relation to a police shooting on July 13, 2007, Remy Ma was taken into custody by the police. Officers report that a fight broke out after a verbal confrontation outside of a Manhattan delicatessen. Sources say that Remy Ma shot Makeeda Barnes-Joseph, who was accused of stealing money. She pleaded not guilty on several accounts, but she was charged again later that year with witness tampering and assault.

Remy Ma had to serve eight years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility and was expected to be released in 2015. She ended up marrying her fiancee, rapper Papoose, while in jail in May 2008 and was released on parole in 2014.

2015 – Present

After being released, Remy Ma’s interest shifted into reality TV as she joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York for its sixth season. She was also part of Inside the Label (with Terror Squad) in 2016. Remy Ma also received two Grammy nominations for her popular single “All the Way Up.” It was also revealed that Fat Joe and Remy Ma would release a joint album called Plata O Plomo and another studio album called Seven Winters & Six Summers was scheduled for release sometime in 2017.

2018

Remy Ma used some harsh words for Nicki Minaj by calling her ‘A Sociopath’ in a new epic interview.