If this is the price of becoming a meme, sign us up.

Danielle Bregoli (also known as the “cash me ousside” girl) became an internet sensation after appearing on Dr. Phil in September 2016. Bregoli’s mother signed her daughter up for the show because she was concerned about her out of control behavior, including her constant physical fighting and anger issues.

It seems her session with Dr. Phil didn’t help anything as she has continued to act the same way as before, if not worse. Hey, it must be working for her, as Bregoli is now worth the same amount as many people’s college tuition.

Danielle Bregoli Net Worth 2018: $150,000

This 13-year-old certainly has made a name for herself. Bregoli has already taken advantage of her signature saying “cash me ousside, how bow dah” by making television appearances for an estimated $40,000 per show.

Her catchphrase has been put on merchandise like coffee mugs, shirts, decal stickers and more. Bregoli has gained followers left and right on all of her different social media accounts. Her YouTube channel (aptly-titled Sliiim Thugga) has over 50,000 subscribers and her Instagram (the poetically named BhadBhabie) has millions of followers. Bregoli doesn’t seem too concerned about her fame falling to the side.

Bregoli may be only 5’2″ but she definitely has a lot of anger inside her. She continues to get into fights and has even gotten herself banned from Spirit Airlines for punching another passenger. She was recently filmed getting into a fight in front of a bar after people recognized her and started yelling her catchphrase at her and her friends.

Her mother isn’t the only one who’s concerned by her actions. Her father, who wasn’t really in the picture while Bregoli was growing up, recently had a few things to say about his daughter. “That behavior is appalling. And it’s appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior,” Ira Peskowitz said, before going on to say that Dr. Phil should also be ashamed of himself. We can’t help but agree.

