Gabrielle Union has come a long way since her role in the 1990 hit movie 10 Things I Hate About You. Union’s career has flourished over the years as an actor and activist. The star of her own television show and married to NBA star Dwayne Wade, Union is making waves as her career progresses.

She has risen from a place of struggle and become one of the most successful women of color in Hollywood today.

Gabrielle Union Net Worth 2018: $12 million

Considering all of her hard work, her worth is well deserved. Check out how her fame came to be.

1990 – 1999

In 1992, Union worked at Payless, where she was attacked and raped. Union said that the only reason she survived the experience was because of what she learned from watching Oprah. She went to UCLA and began her acting career with minor roles in teen hits like 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, Sister, Sister and 7th Heaven.

2000 – 2005

Her film career continued in 2000 with the release of Love&Baskteball. Her big breakout role was playing Isis opposite Kirsten Dunst in the popular cheerleading franchise Bring It On. This was the film that led to her television career, starting with a role on CBS in the drama City of Angels where Union played a doctor. From there, Union got her first lead role in Deliver Us in Eva with LL Cool J. Other films that Union was in including Bad Boys II, Neo Ned and The Honeymooners. FIn 2001 Union married NFL player Chris Howard after meeting him in 1999 at a party.

2006 – 2010

2006 started off with her starring in a Busta-Rhymes music video. The year also ended in a divorce from Howard. Union’s career continued to grow as a role was written specifically for her by Tyler Perry. Union became the lead in Daddy’s Little Girl, starring in the film with Idris Elba. Union’s next big movie was The Perfect Holiday, a movie that she turned down at first in fear of being typecast as a mother. She was vocal with her support for President Obama and was selected by him to be on the National Advisory Committee for Violence Against Women. In 2009 Union began dating Dwayne Wade.

2011 – 2014

In 2011, Union was cast in Steve Harvey’s Think Like a Man. The movie went on to make a sequel in 2014 where Union appeared in her original role. After auditioning for Scandal and losing the lead to Kerry Washington, she was cast to be the lead of her own series called Being Mary Jane. Union was vocal about the shooting of Trayvon Martin and started a petition to charge George Zimmerman in the shooting. In 2014, Wade and Union got married.

2015 – Present

In 2015 she began voicing Nala for Disney’s The Lion Guard, a spin-off series of The Lion King. She took a role in the controversial Birth of a Nation, in which she played a rape victim. Union spoke out about the role and how she personally connected to it. In 2016 Union played a lead role as an obnoxious sister in Almost Christmas. Union and Wade launched a pop-up “his and her shop” in 2017 together. The pair sold products from some of their favorite places as well as some of their own personal items.

2018

Gabrielle Union is set to star in ‘Bad Boys’ spinoff reprising her role from the second film.