Donald Trump isn’t the only person who can use Twitter to throw shade. On Monday afternoon, Hillary Clinton joined her daughter in taking aim at Donald Trump on social media. In two tweets, Clinton condemned the new president’s travel ban, which targets Muslim-majority countries. She also called him out for the increase in hate crimes across the United States since he was elected in November.

“With threats & hate crimes on rise, we shouldn’t have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak,” she wrote alongside a Kansas City Star article about Sunayana Dumala, an Indian immigrant whose husband was shot to death at a bar last week. Police are looking into the shooting as a hate crime.

In a follow-up tweet, the former Secretary of State argued that Trump’s travel ban did nothing to help security in the U.S. Instead, she says, it promotes “fear and resentment.”

“Trump’s own [Department of Homeland Security] confirmed this weekend that the ban doesn’t enhance security. But it foments fear & resentment,” she tweeted with an article that confirmed a similar statement.

Trump's own @DHSgov confirmed this weekend that the ban doesn't enhance security.

Trump has yet to respond to the tweets, but we’re sure he will.