Donald Trump has definitely been shaking things up in the White House lately. But in an unexpected twist, he signed two new bills today that are actually in support of women’s rights. According to CBS News, both of the bills aim to support business programs for women and encourage them to pursue careers in male-dominated areas of math and science.

The first bill is the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers & Explorers Act (INSPIRE), which directs NASA to encourage women to pursue careers in science, mathematics and engineering. It was first introduced by Barbara Comstock (R-VA) in March 2016 and tasks NASA with promoting careers in aerospace with women.

“[INSPIRE] will help create a climate for young girls and women to be successful in STEM and competitive on the world stage, and be great assets to growing the 21st Century economy,” Comstock said of the bill.

The second bill, called Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act, permits the National Science Foundation to “encourage its existing entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.”

Trump’s PR person is definitely working overtime as the commander-in-chief also plans on signing an executive order aimed at strengthening historically black colleges and universities. VP Mike Pence reaffirmed the administration’s support of HBCUs during a meeting Monday.

“You deserve far more credit than you get and know that, beginning today, this administration is committed to making sure that our historically black colleges and universities get the credit and the attention they deserve,” Pence told numerous presidents of historically black universities today during a meeting.

Donald Trump’s administration is definitely making an effort to mend some broken fences after all that has been done within his first 100 days in office. We only hope that the sudden interest in groups he had no previous regard for (especially during his campaign) is more than a PR stunt or an approval booster.