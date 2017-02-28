VIEW GALLERY

We know her as one of the sassy stars of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder is a popular TV personality, podcast host, fashion blogger and model. Each week, she hosts Straight Up with Stassi and offers viewers advice, ranging from dating tips to deeper insights on Vanderpump Rules. In her early career, she appeared as a contestant on The Amazing Race. How did Stassi go from TV contestant to popular podcast host and reality star? It might be her quick-witted attitude or her hilarious opinions on reality television. Regardless, if she keeps her streak going she’ll hit it big in no time.

Stassi Schroeder’s Net Worth in 2018: $30,000

She might not be drowning in riches, but Stassi is definitely going places.

Early Life

Schroeder was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 24, 1988. Her father is an architect and her mother is a jewelry designer for Georgi Jules Jewelry. She has two younger brothers and a sister. When she was young, Schroeder was very interested in theater and eventually moved to Hollywood to attend Loyola Marymount University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in English.

2005 – 2007

Stassi on the Amazing Race, never forget pic.twitter.com/AV7h0IRGkf — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) January 20, 2015

She appeared as a contestant on season eight of The Amazing Race with her father, stepmother and brother. The family finished seventh on the show, After filming, the Schroeder house was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. Luckily, they were allowed to stay with a friend in Shreveport while their house was being rebuilt.

2008 – 2012

In 2008, Schroeder appeared on the TV series Queen Bees. She finished in sixth place behind Michelle Madonna. After graduating, she turned to modeling for several years. She appeared in many fashion magazines such as Vanity Fair, 944, and Us Weekly.

In 2010, she started working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca, which landed her a spot on Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

2013 – Present

Real Housewives Tagline: "I'm not afraid to tell it like it is… Probably because I'm drunk." @Bravotv pic.twitter.com/MTPKtHTiRx — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) August 29, 2015

In addition to becoming a member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Schroeder is also working in fashion design. In December 2014, she introduced a capsule collection on ShopPrimadonna. She also works on a weekly podcast titled Straight Up With Stassi, where she gives opinions and advice on pop culture, relationships and more.

2018

Stassi Schroeder proudly displayed her breast reduction scars after revealing graphic surgery photo on Vanderpump Rules.