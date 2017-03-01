VIEW GALLERY

Aspiring actress and pop singer Scheana Marie Jancan, now known as Scheana Shay, is most well-known for her role in Vanderpump Rules. For someone who’s slowly entering the spotlight, she’s definitely broadening her horizons. From acting to creating singles, Shay isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Every Vanderpump Rules episode pays about $5,000. When including her job as a waitress and her tips, Shay is making a decent amount. She’s also building her net worth by taking roles in various television shows, films and producing a few songs.

Scheana Shay Net Worth 2018: $70,000

See how the actress and singer is building her brand and what else is to come for her.

Shay has appeared in various TV shows and movies.

Other than her role in Vanderpump Rules, Shay has also made appearances in television shows like Jonas, The Hills, Victorious, Femme Fatales, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and several others. She’s also played characters in films Jaded and Mouthpiece. As a new actress, she’s certainly filling up her IMDB page.

She has released her own singles.

Shay does mostly acting in her career, but she also has music to add to her list of achievements. Her two singles are “Good As Gold” and “What I Like.” For a beginner, she’s pretty talented.

Her love life has been controversial.

In the beginning of her reality stardom, she dated Eddie Cibrian while he was married to Brandi Glanville before breaking it up in 2013.

Her next boyfriend was Michael Shay. They were married in July 2014. According to rumors, the couple spent about $90,000 on the wedding. Shay wanted to make every second count and planned a luxurious wedding that was a dream come true. Unfortunately, her marriage ended in 2016 amidst some very mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband.

2018

Scheana Shay is to play a sexy role that was previously held by Kendra Wilkinson.