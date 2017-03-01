The Spanish fashion chain, Zara, is seen just about everywhere, with locations in major cities and a dedicated social media following. As a trendy brand, Zara sells a wide range of modern and fashionable clothing, shoes and accessories.

Recently the company released an in-store advertisement in February telling women to “love their curves” while promoting their late denim line called “Body Curve Jeans,” according to AdWeek. From what it looks like on the photo, it seems that the models don’t exactly have any curves.

You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

The ad came to the public’s attention after Irish radio personality Muireann O’Connell posted a photo on Twitter stating, “You have got to be sh*tting me, Zara.” Other shoppers also encountered the ad and were instantly thrown by the fact that the two models posing in the ad are of the typical model size, which isn’t exactly defined as “curvy.” O’Connell later made it clear that she wasn’t blaming the models, saying “Can I just say, this has nothing to with the models. It’s the marketeers that have distorted their image & f*cked up.”

What curves does Zara want us to love? Because it looks like the only “curves” that should be praised are the ones that don’t exist. Social media users were quick to point out the retailer’s glaring error.

I assume Zara is doing irony. pic.twitter.com/8BAomw5Yy8 — Just John (@emptyjamjar) February 28, 2017

This is the visual equivalent of saying "All Curves Matter" https://t.co/xwP60Z7Cfv — SchlubComandante Marcos (@MuchoMaas) February 28, 2017

Even more upsetting is the fact that Zara had an opportunity to hire curvy models or women of different body types, but instead chose to just perpetuate the typical beauty standards. Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though their mistake will be forgotten anytime soon, especially by those who really do love their curves.