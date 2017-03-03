VIEW GALLERY

Earlier this week, we learned that Beauty and the Beast would be the first Disney movie to feature a gay character — Gaston’s best friend, LeFou. According to director Bill Condon, the lovable character has an “exclusively gay scene” in the film. Though it’s relatively short, we have to credit Disney for taking a step in the right direction. However, a movie theater owner in Alabama is not giving the same praise.

Late last night, the owner of Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Alabama wrote an in-depth Facebook post detailing why the cinema will not be playing Beauty and the Beast.

“As of December 16th the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership,” the post starts. “Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said… It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out.”

He continued, “When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is ‘premiering’ their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie ‘there will be a surprise for same-sex couples.’ If we can not [sic] take our 11-year-old grand daughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it.”

We’re screaming. He ended his tangent with, “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!”

https://www.facebook.com/HenagarDriveInTheatre/posts/1632509636765467

“Support” is an interesting word choice considering a majority of commenters condemned the owner for his decision.

“Oh no!!! Heaven forbid an 11 year old will discover that gay people exist,” one commenter wrote, with another adding “Now that God and Jesus know you have hate in your heart, they won’t be sitting beside you at all, ever.”

Another person pointed out the owner’s hypocritical nature: “But aren’t you a company that is forcing their views down people’s throats by refusing to play a movie with a [sic] openly gay character?”

