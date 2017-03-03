VIEW GALLERY

She may be only 5’2″ and 19 years old but Camila Cabello is already making big moves in the music industry. She’s been nothing short of successful ever since her split with Fifth Harmony and Cabello is projected to be the next big thing in pop music.

As a lead artist, the Latin beauty has been a featured vocalist on two successful singles, both of which reached the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100, the first being “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and the hit “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cabello is also an underrated style superstar. Her ability to create fun and flirty outfits that the everyday girl could recreate has definitely gone unrecognized. Her style is versatile, going from boho chic to full glam depending on how she’s feeling that day. In honor of her birthday, let’s give Camila the style recognition she rightly deserves. These are 10 of her best style moments.