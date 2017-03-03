VIEW GALLERY

If you’ve ever watched Sex and the City, then you know how hot Smith Jerrod is. Compared to the rest of Samantha Jones’ boyfriends, he was by far the best one, and not just because you could cut glass with his 18-pack. He stood by Sam when she dealt with breast cancer, forgave her for masochistically sleeping with Richard, and loved her for the badass woman that she was.

Honestly, we’re still swooning over this moment



It’s been 13 years since Sex and the City finished, but we still haven’t forgotten the love we have for the wondrous Smith Jerrod. And we can’t help but wonder — where is he now? Thankfully for the internet and social media, we found that he’s alive and well and still hot AF.

Smith — whose name is actually Jason Lewis — is still a working actor and living in California, but his Instagram bio reads “non moss gathering Dream Chasing Life liver.” Cool, we’re into it.

The 45-year-old also appears to be single, which is obviously great news. Check out his hottest photos above and click that follow button ASAP.