After a stressful semester, everyone needs a break and what’s a break without some pool and beach action? Spring break is just around the corner and every college student is planning to make this year’s the best yet. Whether scheduling to fly overseas or driving down the closest beach, students everywhere are getting in their last minute workouts and pampering themselves to look their best when soaking up the sun and water.

The greatest way to appear your very best is slipping on the hottest and trendiest bathing suits to flaunt surfside. These days, people don’t take bathing suits lightly, because unique swimwear exists and everyone wants to get their hands on which suits are in this year.

Popular brands in the fashion world are creating top quality and beautifully designed pieces for you to feel and look great in, including one-pieces, bikinis and high-waisted suits. Show off your gorgeous figure in colorful or patterned bathing suits this break. Don’t let the opportunity pass, everything will be gone once the beginning of spring break hits. Here are a few stylish and bold bathing suits to try out this year.

VIEW GALLERY