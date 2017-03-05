VIEW GALLERY

With the upcoming release of Beauty and the Beast, fans are curious about Dan Stevens’ transformation from handsome English actor to intimidating beast.

You may recognize this actor from his role as Matthew Crawley in the drama series Downton Abbey. Daniel Jonathan Stevens, aka Dan Stevens, was born in Croydon, London. He was adopted at birth and was raised in Wales alongside his younger brother. He first became interested in acting after auditioning for the lead role in Macbeth and later spent his summers training and performing with the National Youth Theatre in London.

Stevens later began his professional acting career in 2004 as Orlando in a touring production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It. He later starred in films like The Line of Beauty and Sense & Sensibility. It wasn’t until 2010 that he got his big break with Downton Abbey. His character was immensely popular and fans reacted with anger when Stevens left the series after three seasons.

Since then, he’s starred in a couple films that continue to add to his fame. Most recently, Stevens was revealed to be cast in Permission, Marshall and the long-awaited Beauty and the Beast.

If anyone can pull off a beastly look with grace, it’s definitely Dan Stevens.