If there’s one thing that we love, it’s girl power and no one embodies girl power better than Harry Potter‘s own Hermione Granger. Emma Watson did an amazing job of bringing Hermione’s intellect, courage and all-around badass attitude to life in the films.

Watson isn’t just full of girl power on screen. She’s known for advocating for woman’s rights, including “HeForShe,” a United Nations women’s campaign which encourages men to advocate for gender equality. She is not only a well-rounded actress but a person who has accomplished so much at the young age of 26. Here are seven facts that make Emma Watson seem even more magical.

1. She’s an Ivy Leaguer.

Emma graduated from Brown University with a degree in English literature. What’s even more amazing is she graduated with straight As.

2. She’s her own biographer.

Emma keeps a very detailed journal of her everyday life. She has filled nearly 30 journals with her writings.

3. She’s got a badass side.

She once broke into a hotel pool at 3:00 A.M. “It was at a hotel, it had a gate around it. My friends turned around and basically, I was gone. The next thing they saw was me 7-feet up in the air, scaling this fence. I shouldn’t be able to get away with what I’m getting away with.”

4. She’s a fashion lover.

She’s in love with fashion and finds it to be extremely important. She has been the face of multiple different lines as well as being the youngest person to appear on the cover of Teen Vogue at 15.

5. She’s Parisian.

While her parents are English-born, they lived in Paris until Emma was five years old before returning to England. Watson says she can speak some French, but is far from fluent, and is rather rusty these days.

6. She’s a certified meditation and yoga instructor.

Wouldn’t it be awesome to walk into your next yoga class and find Emma Watson as your instructor?

7. She almost quit filming Harry Potter.

She was beginning to worry that the massive film productions would take up too much time in her life and keep her from her other hobbies and interests. She eventually decided she wouldn’t be able to forgive herself for leaving. She said, “I would have gotten a lot more sleep. But I definitely made the right choice.”