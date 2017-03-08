This ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Was Introduced To The World On International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, New York City’s Wall Street bull has some new competition – and SHE is not backing down.

On Tuesday, New Yorkers found a statue titled “Fearless Girl” standing in front of the famous Wall Street bronzed bull. The art installation was created by artist Kristen Visbal, as a part of a new campaign calling for companies to add more women to the boards of directors. According to the artist, the statue represents all the women who go to work and are paid less for the same jobs that men do.

“We believe good corporate governance is a function of strong, effective, and independent board leadership,” Ron O’Hanley, president and chief executive officer of SSGA, said in a press release. “A key contributor to effective independent board leadership is diversity of thought, which requires directors with different skills, backgrounds, and expertise. Today, we are calling on companies to take concrete steps to increase gender diversity on their boards and have issued clear guidance to help them begin to take action.”

Thank you to the investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, for putting the statue up and trying to highlight efforts to get more women in corporate roles.

