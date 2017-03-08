Among the ever-expanding group of brands finally bringing diversity into their lines, Nike announced last week that the company will launch a wide range of plus-size activewear for women. And now, the brand is increasing its range even more by releasing their very first Nike Pro hijab.

Saudi Arabian runner Sarah Attar was the one that inspired the company to create the new activewear item. The athlete was seen in the 2012 London Olympics wearing a hijab, as is traditional for many Muslim women.

The new piece will be a pull-over, made from a comfortable and stretchy fabric to fit better, feel lightweight and breathable. While active, the hijab won’t slide off or shift, it will constantly fit.

It will be released in stores in 2018 and come in colors of black, grey and obsidian.

Nike even tested out the hijab by having pro-athletes across the Middle East wear them. Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Egyptian running coach Manal Rostom were among the first few who tried out the hijab. It proved to be a success and Nike will soon share their new design for all consumers.

Lari posted the news on her Instagram, thrilled about the brand’s newest release.

“Can’t believe this is finally here!! I’m super, super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab!! So proud to be part of this incredible journey,” Lari wrote.

The brand also made multiple hijabi women the faces of Nike Middle East earlier this year.

“The Nike Pro hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport,” Nike added.