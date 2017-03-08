It’s International Women’s Day (woohoo!), so it’s only fitting that Stitch Fix announced a totally awesome addition to their brand that benefits well, women.

The personal styling service launched Stitch Fix Plus, an expansion of their current model, which delivers quality, affordable brands directly to your door now up to size 24W. Clients simply fill out an online style profile and personal stylists handpick a selection of clothing items and accessories that best fit each client’s budget, taste and lifestyle. The customer gets to keep what they love and easily return the rest. Uh, sign me up!

Their plus-size line includes brands like Chic City, Junarose, and Kiyonna and will even feature their own exclusive brands like Pixley and Market & Spruce. Each of the items ranges anywhere from $20-$400 in price, so no matter your budget, there’s something for everyone.

Previously, Stitch Fix offered sizes from 0-16, yet according to a press release, “Sizes will include 14W-24W, 1X-3X, in addition to existing women’s sizes of 0-16, XS-XXL, maternity, petite and multiple lengths of pants and denim to accommodate varying heights.” How awesome is that?

Additionally, Stitch Fix created the Curvy Style Council, which includes three renowned plus-size style bloggers – Allison Teng, Kristine Thompson and Alexandra Thomas – “who lent their thought leadership in the space and provided real-time feedback on product fit, trends, brand partners and product assortment,” according to the press release.

“Like everyone, this woman wants to look and feel great! We’re excited to help her find the right, stylish product she loves. With our Plus fit team and Curvy Style Council committed to ensuring consistency in fit and more than 200 specifically-trained plus stylists, Stitch Fix Plus will continue to revolutionize the shopping experience for women,” said Katrina Lake, the founder and CEO of Stitch Fix.

More than 75,000 women have already signed up for the Stitch Fix Plus waitlist, which goes to show you that personal plus size styling is something that’s not easily accessible. Luckily, Stitch Fix is quickly changing that.

In fact, the announcement comes just six months after the launch of Stitch Fix Men, which was introduced in September 2016, which means the company is definitely listening to their clients – and following through.

BRB, signing up right now.