Kylie Cosmetics is a frequent topic of discussion in the beauty universe (and more than expected in my own life, I must admit). It’s a guilty pleasure. I can’t justify dropping $29 on them often, but I will gaze at them from afar.

After the success of the KoKo Kollection, the company announced that the colors would be released individually at 3:00 P.M. PST on Thursday, March 9. Which, hello, have you seen “Okurrr”? It was made to sell out immediately.

We can't wait for the Koko singles launch tomorrow! What's your favorite color from the #KokoKollection? Swatches by @beautywithneesh pic.twitter.com/3m9Y3k3QMB — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) March 8, 2017

To celebrate the release of the individual lip kits, we’re ranking the top 10 best Kylie Lip Kits.

1. Okurrr

I’m already considering myself grateful that this will be out as an individual and bracing my bank account for the hit. It’s the perfect pink for any occasion, and a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants kind of lip color. It somehow looks magical on everyone.

2. Mary Jo K

Everyone is always in search of THE shade of red and I daresay Mary Jo K is it. You don’t have to worry about the typical touchups that come with red lips, the matte keeps it locked in place for any and all activities of your day.

3. Kristen

I think it’s obvious why Kristen holds the place as their top-selling shade, it’s the kind of timeless color that is always appropriate to wear.

4. Ginger

A good brown-hued lipstick is just hard to find. Ginger really impresses with its versatility.

5. Head Over Heels

Admittedly, Head Over Heels isn’t the most practical lip color per se. It’s one that you reserve for special occasions, but that’s okay. Everyone needs a lipstick that makes them feel particularly powerful.

6. Leo

Leo makes me visualize a GNO, in the words of Hannah Montana. There’s just something incredibly fierce about the deep burgundy that draws you in.

7. Koko K

Everyone needs a variation of the Koko K color. It can be dressed up or down, depending on what kind of look you’re going for.

8. Apricot

Apricot is definitely a color that a select few can wear but those that can will look incredible. I think it’s a shade that I can only admire from a distance.

9. Merry

I know it’s seasonal, but I have to give props to Merry. It somehow manages to combine both brown and red shades in just the right away, making me wish I had sprung for it back during the holidays.

10. Love Bite

It’s a kind of odd color, but Love Bite is pretty beautiful and unique in terms of lipsticks. It’s a mesh of plum/brown/gray? I’m not sure, I can’t quite figure it out, but I like it.

As for getting the Koko Kollection individuals before they inevitably sell out… May the lipsticks be ever in your favor.