Everyone knows that winter time = red cup season at Starbucks. This past year gave us 13 festive designs to choose from, making our holidays (and our lattes) even merrier. Despite some controversies over the company’s use, or lack thereof, of “Merry Christmas” the red cups have been popular among regular customers. But now Starbucks has gone one step further and we couldn’t be more excited!

Spring cups are the newest addition to the company’s decorative style, and our Instagrams are soooo ready.

On March 16, spring cups in pastel greens, blues and yellows will be available at locations all across the country. But they’re only around for a few days, so you’ll want to plan your coffee dates accordingly! Similar to our fave red cups, some of the spring cups will have designs that reflect seasonal cheer. Others will feature the colors but take on a more minimalist design, perfect for your doodling needs.

“After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime,” Starbucks explained in a press release. Spring officially starts on March 20 this year, but the coffee company has always been a little ahead of the game.

These cups are definitely cute. Though there doesn’t seem to be a design for the cold drinks cup yet, we’ll be making several coffee runs starting March 16.

