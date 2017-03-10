You’ve probably seen NikkieTutorials while searching through YouTube for makeup tutorials. With millions of followers on her channel, you’re bound to find her. The professional makeup artist, who was born Nikkie De Jager, began her journey on YouTube with eight views and three comments. Since then, her Instagram following has increased to 7.1 million followers.

As of 2018, NikkieTutorials’ estimated net worth is $750,000.

How did she go from eight views to millions? Let’s go through the timeline of her career.

2008 – 2009

After spending months watching makeup tutorials, Nikkie decided that it was time for her to create her own channel. Eventually her channel grew to become the most subscribed and watched beauty channel in The Netherlands, which is where she’s from.

2010 – 2012

Nikkie took makeup courses by Pascale Tesser at B Academy to learn how to become a professional makeup artist. She eventually took a course on doing hair professionally as well, and joined Pascale Tesser’s agency, Colourfool Agency. She began working on magazines, and eventually signed an agreement for a monthly beauty column in a Dutch magazine.

2013 – Present

In the fall of 2013, Nikkie became the head makeup artist for RTL5’s I Can Make You a Supermodel with Paul Fisher. In 2014, Nikkie left her agency job to begin her career as a freelance makeup and hair artist. Eventually she scored endorsements and deals with several high-profile brands, including locking down a deal with Too Faced to create an exclusive palette.

Nikkie hopes to be known in the beauty industry for her feminine, edgy and unique style, according to her website. She wants one day to be known as having a “Nikkie look,” her own distinct method and iconic signature. Ultimately, she wants to do covers for big magazines. It seems as though it’s just a matter of time before achieves those goals and more. You go, Nikkie!

2018

NikkieTutorials was dragged by Jeffree Star over her deleted Shape Tape review.