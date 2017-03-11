Let’s admit it, face masks are the absolute best. Every skincare addict probably has a full stock of facial masks for different occasions to help perfect the skin. From sheet to clay masks, each one leaves our skin feeling as soft as a baby’s bottom and restored in moisture and nutrients.

Through the years, companies and brands have produced more and more absurd face masks by taking as much creative direction as possible. Before, people would just slather on a creamy mask to help their skin. Now, there are masks that dry onto the skin, like clay masks or peel-offs, and they work wonders.

Recently, there’s been an online trend of skincare gurus and others trying out exotic masks to see if they’re promising. These masks range from lace to 24-karat gold. As bizarre as the masks are, the results are actually shocking.

Lace Face Mask

The $330 Givenchy Le Soin Noir Lace Face Mask is a combination of haute couture lace with an interesting black formula that’s highly concentrated for maximum power. It adjusts the facial features and delivers a remodeled force. This skin should feel taut, smooth and much firmer.

Magnet Face Mask

The $52 Milky Dress Black Luster Mask removes dirt, impurities and excess oils from the skin. It’s made of dead sea mud that is packed with 24 kinds of nourishing minerals. Using the magnet attracts and removes all of the dirt and toxins right off of your face.

24-Karat Face Mask

The $3,300 Golden Touch 24K Techno-Dermis Facial Mask is a unique and very effective skin treatment that is calming and balancing for the skin in the most delicate areas. This mask absorbs your skin’s keratin level and slows down melanin secretion to diminish age spots and skin discoloration. The mask restores a youthful appearance by protecting your skin’s cells and regenerating a luminous texture.

Bubble Clay Mask

This $11 Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask is a fun carbonated mask that cleanses, exfoliates and unclogs pores. Shortly after applying, it bubbles up, removes dead skin cells and lifts dirt and sebum. It’s full of nutrients to restore, soften and smoothen the skin.

Kelp Face Mask

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2zDtqktFdg

The $14 Organic Sea Kelp Facial Sheet Mask is formulated with 100% real sea kelp. It’s drenched in fermented sea kelp and bamboo serum. The sheet adheres to the skin and it comes in two pieces for a better fit. It’s known for anti-aging, brightening, smoothing and 72-hour hydration.