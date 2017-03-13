Though it often feels as though all eyes are on Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella is becoming just as successful in her own right. 2017 is slated to be Bella’s year and if she’s on as many covers as Gigi was in 2016, Bella’s net worth will only increase.

Just like her sister, Isabella Khair “Bella” Hadid is an American fashion model. She was born on October 9, 1996 and raised in Los Angeles, California, the middle child of the Hadid siblings.

When they were younger, Bella and her siblings were raised on a ranch in Santa Barbara and later moved to Malibu. She was extremely interested in attending the 2016 Olympics as an equestrian player, however, she was forced to give up her dream because of her chronic Lyme disease. Bella, her brother Anwar and her mother were diagnosed in 2012, but her illness was not publicly announced until 2015. She later moved to New York in 2014 and began studying photography before finding out that she preferred a spot in front of the camera rather than behind it.

Bella Hadid’s Estimated Net Worth in 2018: $3 Million

Let’s see how she gained her riches.

2012 – 2014

Bella started her modeling career at the age of 16 for a Flynn Skye commercial project. She also modeled for the Hannah Haynes F/W 2013 collection and in Lesa Amoore’s “Swan Sittings” project. In the summer of 2013 and 2014, Bella also did campaign work for Chrome Hearts.

2014 – 2015

It wasn’t long before Bella rose in the modeling world. She signed with IMG Models on August 21, 2014 and made her New York Fashion Week debut that same fall for Desigual. She made her first cover appearance on multiple magazines between 2014 and 2015, such as Jalouse Magazine, Seventeen, Vogue Australia and the Evening Standard.

In 2015, she also attended a number of fashion weeks, including the 22nd Cinema Against AIDs Gala, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. At the end of the year, Bella made her Chanel debut, which truly sparked her modeling career.

Hadid also began dating The Weeknd in 2015 and even made an appearance at the 2016 Grammy Awards early in the year, but the couple broke up months later due to conflicting schedules.

2016

Following her successful debut year, Bella continued to walk the runway for multiple luxury brands like Chanel and Miu Miu. It seems as though 2016 was her busiest year on the runway and almost every brand wanted her exclusively. Because of her rising popularity, she was later announced to be the new ambassador of Dior Makeup and even starred in the web series Dior Makeup Live With Bella Hadid.

In March 2016, Bella won the title of “Model of the Year” during the Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Awards and was ranked among Model.com’s Top 50 models.

2017

Even though we’re only a few months into 2017, Bella is still keeping her schedule full. She attended Haute Couture S/S week in Paris and also walked in Gigi’s Tommy Hilfiger collaboration with her sister. Bella and Gigi continue to work together on their modeling careers.

In addition to being the ambassador of Dior Beauty, Bella was also revealed to be the new ambassador for Bulgari’s accessory lines on February 8.

It almost feels like yesterday that Bella once dreamed of attending the Olympics in Rio. Regardless of where she is and what could have been, Bella has worked hard for every penny she’s earned.

2018

Bella Hadid faced a wardrobe malfunction on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week.