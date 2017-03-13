We’ve loved Blake Lively since we were first introduced to her in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Since then, we’ve watched her career grow and her love life prevail, both of which seemed relatively effortless. How does she do it? Well, she credits her success to this one piece of advice given to her by her mom.

While talking at the L’Oreál Women of Worth gala, the 29-year-old actress told CTV’s eTalk that she wouldn’t be where she is today without her mother’s guidance.

“Whatever it was, whether I was doing a school project, I was doing something creative, she would always say, ‘You can’t mess it up’,” she said. “I mean, I could mess it up really severely, but just the fact that she told me I couldn’t almost made me feel like I couldn’t.”

She said that her mother’s positive outlook encouraged her to try out the acting world.

“I took risks and I would do things I otherwise would have limited myself with,” she explained.

Way to go Blake Lively’s mom! Can you give us some advice too?

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]