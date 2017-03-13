Rise and shine, it’s a beautiful morning. If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then morning skincare is just as essential. Just as your body needs support via healthy food (no, Sunday brunch mimosas don’t count), nourishment and TLC, so does your skin, and that comes in the form of a good cleanser.

It might sound crazy, but SKINFOOD is combining the two, breakfast and skincare, with their Egg White Pore Foam. No, you can’t eat it, but if you’re oily and acne-prone, your skin will thank you.

The foam is made up of egg whites, rich in pore-cleansing amino acids, without stripping the face of essential oils or irritating the skin. It’s a gentle and soothing, foamy way to keep the skin regulated to shrink the pores, making skin look more clear, clean, soft and glowy, not oily.

I’ll admit that I was skeptical of the idea of putting breakfast on my face, but SKINFOOD isn’t exactly frying up their products in a pan. The product is smooth and creamy, lightly exfoliating as it becomes foamy when massaged on the face. It noticeably penetrates and shrinks pores, something I’ve been searching for since I started using anti-acne face washes over a decade ago.

A little goes a long way, so make sure to only use a dime-size amount of product, lathering it onto the face and massaging lightly before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. I follow it up with a Neutrogena pore refining toner, an Ole Henriksen serum and a Neutrogena moisturizer and it really helps with softening the skin and diminishing unwanted texture.

At $11 on Soko Glam, the cleanser is a pretty good deal, comparable to any other drugstore cleanser. It goes a long way and is definitely worth the price for anyone who struggles with keeping pimples at bay.

Personally, I immediately noticed a difference in my skin, especially in comparison to the sensitivities I’ve experienced when trying out other big-name brands. I also received compliments on my skin, several being that it looked glowy without seeming greasy, a major plus for all of my fellow oily-skinned friends.

It’s a little bit easier waking up when you know that a treat is waiting for you. In this case, it’s not unlimited mimosas or magically calorie-free bacon, but the foamy and soothing egg white innovation from SKINFOOD. Thanks to Soko Glam, I might not press snooze.