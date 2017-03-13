VIEW GALLERY

Tonight Nick Viall picks his wife… or at least a temporary girlfriend. Our bets are on Vanessa Grimaldi, a 29-year-old special education teacher from Canada. Not only is she physically his type (she literally looks like the spawn of Kristen Bristowe and Andi Dorfman), but the pseudo-couple have had so many emotional conversations that they might actually know each other. But can their love really sustain the test of time? Who knows, but what we do know is that Grimaldi’s paycheck can.

Vanessa Grimaldi Net Worth 2017: $250 thousand

That’s a solid earning for a teacher… is it finally time for us to move to Canada? Here’s a few fun facts on the alleged Bachelor winner so you can get to know her a bit better.

1. She’s dabbled in acting.



Grimaldi might have told her reality star boyfriend that she was a special ed teacher, but she also tested out the acting scene in 2010 with a guest role on the comedy series Blue Mountain State. Later she co-hosted two episodes of the miniseries Can Your School Rock and was cast as Lola in Being Human in 2011. She also hosted numerous YouTube videos for the French videogame developer “Gameloft.”

2. Vanessa Grimaldi had no social media… until recently.



Before this season of The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi was near impossible to find online. Aside from her YouTube hosting stint, Grimaldi had a Twitter account that hadn’t been used in years. Then, all of the sudden, she started up an Instagram account and began posting away. With 474,000 followers, 299 posts, and a proclamation that leftover food makes her happy, Grimaldi is already killing the Instagram game. Also, leftover food makes us happy too.

3. Her friend submitted her to be on The Bachelor.



After walking out of the limo the first night and meeting with Nick Viall one-on-one, Grimaldi revealed that her friend submitted her to the reality show. Before the Bachelor was named, Grimaldi also confided that she hoped it would be Nick Viall. We bet she’s happy with how things turned out.