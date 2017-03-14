It takes a lot of courage to go to the gym. Bodybuilders might not find a problem with it, but a lot of people struggle with working out in front of others. If you’re looking to lose a couple pounds or gain some muscle, strangers are going to see all your jumps and attempts to dead lift. It’s not at all uncommon to be incredibly self-conscious at the gym.

However, bodybuilder and Instagram model/influencer Diana Andrews made every self-conscious gym-goer’s nightmare a reality. During her workout, Andrews noticed one particular woman on the treadmill and secretly took a photo of her from behind. Andrews then posted it on her Instagram story and labeled it “Love handles” and followed it up by posting “I bet she’s ordering [hamburger emojis] for delivery” for all 17,000 of her followers to see.

Female bodybuilder Diana Andrews apologises for fat-shaming woman in London gym https://t.co/T3jymaXnbk pic.twitter.com/RU8Pqq5ssL — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 14, 2017

Seriously, someone take her phone away.

The media quickly lashed out against the bodybuilder for making fun of another woman at the gym. Many brought up the fact that it’s people like Andrews that keep them from going to the gym. It’s considered a rule not to take photos of other people at the gym and it’s even worse to post them up without consent. Some users are comparing Andrews to Dani Mathers, who also took a body shaming photo and was charged with invasion of privacy.

Andrews apologized, but the internet was not letting her off the hook and said she was only making excuses, not taking accountability. She posted a second apology on Facebook and Snapchat explaining that she only wanted to say how she was talking on her phone while working out. Right.

“The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I’m bodyshaming this woman. I would never do this it’s not who I am… I’m here to motivate, especially women to [not] be afraid to get that work done.”

As of now her Instagram is set to private and her previous apologies can’t be found on Facebook anymore. The internet isn’t having any of her excuses. Twitter and Instagram users are continuously posting messages about Andrews excuses.

Horrible. Shaming someone for their body WHILE THEY'RE AT THE GYM! I fixed that "apology" for you #dianaandrews: https://t.co/utiX3r6tl6 pic.twitter.com/NSEC0vPgC2 — Tanya (@TanyaRDT) March 10, 2017

Although what she did is wrong, we draw the line at others attacking Andrews’ looks. There were a couple responses that turned to body shaming Andrews, which isn’t how we fix the problem. Yes, she needed to accept that what did did was wrong rather than make excuses, but responding with more body shaming isn’t the answer.