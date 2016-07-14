Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers is not having the best day. But then again, she kind of deserves it. The 29-year-old model is under fire after she posted a photo of a woman taking a shower on Snapchat without her permission. As if that wasn’t bad enough, she captioned it with incredibly rude, body shaming text: “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

Here’s the full snap:



Ugh. Really Dani Mathers? Be better. It’s not funny to mock a woman’s body, especially when you’re a woman yourself and should know better. Sadly, her apology, which was also put on Snapchat, is pretty weak. She claimed the photo was an “accident,” which not only make zero sense, but it also an incredibly sad excuse for her behavior.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8z2KC74n4o

Right. Mathers has since deleted her social media accounts, but people are still weighing in on the despicable Snap.

You make fun of out of shape/fat people for their bodies… you make fun of them for exercising & trying to get in shape! Wtf? #DaniMathers — Blocka Flocka Flame (@GregariousAli) July 14, 2016

@Playboy Needs to revoke Dani Mathers,'s PMOY title. Don't be associated with shitty people — ᴵ ᵃᵐ ᴳʳᵒᵒᵗ (@rckchkhwk) July 14, 2016

I hope whoever was in that photo sues Dani's ass for taking a picture of her naked in a locker room. So disgusting #DaniMathers — Rachel_Haylee (@Rach_Haylee) July 14, 2016

Lol @ #danimathers for deleting her Twitter and insta…. What she did was horrible. — Destiny Archer🐍TAYLOR SWIFT TOLD ME I’M BEAUTIFUL (@destinylesmes13) July 14, 2016

.@DaniMathers But, despite you and people like you, I *WILL* still go. At least we're fucking trying to improve ourselves. >.> Peace out. — lilli rayne-starr. (@glamhalo) July 14, 2016

In a world full of Dani Mathers… pic.twitter.com/JGZ5lPeb1q — Nicole Bunyard (@NicoleBunyard90) July 14, 2016

Dani Mathers needs to grow up. We need to support each other, not cover out mouths giggling about each other. It shows her true character. — Kari (@RelationshipCir) July 14, 2016

Amen to that.

[H/T: TMZ]