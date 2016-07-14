Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers is not having the best day. But then again, she kind of deserves it. The 29-year-old model is under fire after she posted a photo of a woman taking a shower on Snapchat without her permission. As if that wasn’t bad enough, she captioned it with incredibly rude, body shaming text: “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”
Here’s the full snap:
Ugh. Really Dani Mathers? Be better. It’s not funny to mock a woman’s body, especially when you’re a woman yourself and should know better. Sadly, her apology, which was also put on Snapchat, is pretty weak. She claimed the photo was an “accident,” which not only make zero sense, but it also an incredibly sad excuse for her behavior.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8z2KC74n4o
Right. Mathers has since deleted her social media accounts, but people are still weighing in on the despicable Snap.
Amen to that.
[H/T: TMZ]