Nearly two months ago, former Playboy playmate Dani Mathers snapped a photo of a woman getting into the shower post-workout, then proceeded to body shame to all of her Snapchat followers. The subject — who is in her 70s — was shown naked behind Mathers, who wrote the attached caption “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.” Not only was it rude and disgusting, but the inappropriate photo was also illegal, and she now faces up to six months in jail on a misdemeanor dissemination of private images charge.

The model’s lawyer Tom Mesereau, who’s best known for representing Michael Jackson during his 2005 molestation case, told the Daily News that he hoped “the rumor is not correct.”

“Dani Mathers never tried to hurt anyone at any time, and certainly never tried to break any law,” Mesereau said. Right well, that doesn’t make it any better.

The 29-year-old model claimed she “accidentally” shared the image on social media after a workout at an LA Fitness facility, and said she meant to send the image privately to a friend. Since no one bought the excuse, she also took to Twitter to apologize.

“There is no excuse,” she wrote. “I understand fully the magnitude of this post that I have hurt a lot of people, women. Body shaming is not okay… and not something to joke about.”

But her apology wasn’t good enough for the general public or the popular gym franchise, who slapped Mathers with a lifetime ban. Radio station KLOS 95.5 also suspended her from her regular gig on the “Heidi and Drank” show.

Sounds like this incident won’t be going away for Mathers anytime soon. Do you think she should be charged? Sound off in the comments below.