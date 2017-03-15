VIEW GALLERY

Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in Finland during Monday night’s Bachelor finale, but during After The Final Rose, the couple seemed less than enthused to be together. Grimaldi described her relationship as “challenging” more times than I could count, and with Viall heading to dance his ass off on Dancing With The Stars, we can’t imagine this union lasting much longer. The internet agreed, as did a former Bachelorette: Emily Maynard.

While tuning into the special, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey sarcastically tweeted about how in love the reality star couple was. “Y’all. Nick and Vanessa are just too real, so passionate and they are so open. Things are great!” In response, Maynard tweeted back, “They look like me and you know who. Yikes!!”

They look like me and you know who. Yikes!! — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) March 14, 2017

Both women were contestants on season 15 of the show, with Maynard “winning” a proposal from Brad Womack. Naturally, things didn’t last longer than six months.

“Just because we love each other doesn’t mean we’re right for each other,” Maynard told People at the time.

However, “you know who” could also be a reference to Jef Holm, Maynard’s other long lost reality TV love. After her relationship with Womack didn’t work out, she went on to be the Bachelorette during the show’s eighth season. She wound up choosing Jef Holm in the end, but the two split up in 2012. Now she is happily married to a “hot guy from church” named Tyler Johnson.

Whoever she’s talking about, we get the point — Vanessa and Nick looked totally awkward and we’re sure the two won’t last for much longer. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

[H/T: Refinery29]