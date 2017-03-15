VIEW GALLERY

It’s not often you see entire scenes of Disney movies on someone’s eyelids, but 17-year-old Gabi Greer has shown us ~a whole new world~ beyond the typical, everyday makeup look. We talked to the high schooler behind the magic.

After Greer showcased her optical artwork with photos, Twitter was left completely freaking out.

i cried this is so beautiful, you are incredible girl! — inactive mila (@fireboltmendes) March 12, 2017

“I didn’t expect my Disney looks to blow up even remotely as much as they did, so it was a bit overwhelming. I still am getting hundreds of notifications today,” Gabi said in an interview with College Candy.

Gabi started a Disney series in January and finished it at the end of February. The idea stemmed from her love of flowers.

“I just love roses and it made me think of Beauty and the Beast, and I just thought, ‘How cool it would be if I incorporated the rose onto my eye?'” Gabi said. After sketching her idea and bringing it to life, she was inspired to complete a Disney series.

The time she spent on each look varied. She spent about a half hour on an Up look but her Pocahontas took roughly two hours. Her interest in makeup began at a young age, starting when she did ballet at five years old. She started getting into the creative side two years ago as a sophomore in high school.

She started posting on social media to meet people that had the same interest in makeup as her.

“I’ve always looked at makeup as an art form, I don’t really understand how people don’t. The only difference is rather than paper, you are putting it on your face. Color and lines on paper will be called art to people but colors and lines on skin will not, and I don’t really understand that, but I guess everyone has their own opinions on what is and what isn’t art,” Gabi said.

Gabi is unsure what her plan is once she finishes high school. She sees herself getting a makeup license or a business degree in order to possibly create her own makeup brand.

She encourages those hoping to break into the world of makeup to focus on the positive and be willing to try new things.

“I would say to ignore negativity as best as you can. And try not to build a comfort zone, try any and every kind of style of makeup and don’t be afraid to use color and don’t let numbers get to your head. If you are really passionate about something try not to get discouraged if the outcome you want doesn’t come easy,” Gabi said.