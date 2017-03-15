VIEW GALLERY

Justin Bieber has a thing with the ladies, but a very select few have managed to tame him. If Selena Gomez couldn’t do it, who can?! Regardless of his very clear commitment issues, women still flock to the 23-year-old, but his latest rumored fling isn’t exactly single.

Kaysha Louise joined the singer on a glitzy boat party in Melbourne recently alongside Roze Cook, Nyssa Large, and Chontelle Berryman. According to the Daily Mail, Bieber’s guests — who were reportedly hand-picked by the singer himself — were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and leave their phones behind before boarding, but Louise managed to snap a few photos with friends before the party began. So what is there to know about the Bieb’s new friend?

Louise shares a two-year-old daughter with her partner Kaydence, but she spent the night partying with the singer and his posse on a $2200-an-hour luxury vessel. According to her Instagram page, she has a close friendship with Sharah Fitzgerald, who was also at the party. Earlier this week, Fitzgerald shared a TMZ article on her Facebook page, stating that the singer is “humbled and extremely respectful” and that the media hype is “focused on a negative prospective.”

She continued, “Maybe he would just appreciate some privacy, like us all from time to time. After all he is just like you and I.”

An additional guest told KIIS 101.1 that Bieber was “very polite” and the two bonded over their music careers. She added that nothing sexual happened on the boat.

“Oh no, god no,” she said when asked if Bieber asked for sexual favors. “It wasn’t even like that, he was very polite, he was very respectful. It was just him and his crew and best friends… playing drinking games.”

Honestly we find that hard to believe. Plus, if Louise really is married, wouldn’t her husband be like, “why are you going to hang out with Justin Bieber?” What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

[H/T: Daily Mail]