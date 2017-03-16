Like mother, like daughter. Shortly after her devastating election loss, Hillary Clinton came out and said that she was working on a book of essays centered around her time in the 2016 election. Now, her daughter Chelsea Clinton is creating her own book to empower women.

Titled She Persisted, the book will be comprised of 13 inspirational stories about women throughout American History. Each story will focus on a women who overcame immense opposition to achieve her goals. Subjects will include Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Oprah Winfrey, Nellie Bly, Maria Tallchief, Claudette Colvin, Clara Lemlich, Ruby Bridges, Margaret Chase Smith, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. According to Entertainment Weekly, the book will also feature a “cameo” by another important female figure. Could her mom be involved?



“I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than,” said Clinton in a statement. “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power.”

The book will be released May 30.