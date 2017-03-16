Emily Blunt & John Krasinski are FINALLY Starring in a Movie Together

Despite having been the perfect couple for the past nine years, Hollywood actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have never starred in a movie together. Never. Not once. But, as the saying goes, better late than never – the couple are finally sharing the spotlight in an upcoming film!

Although we’ll never get over Jim and Pam (RIP The Office), Blunt and Krasinski are a pretty awesome married couple, each with their own respectable careers as actors. Despite their cuteness IRL, the duo have signed up for the leading roles in a supernatural thriller called A Quiet PlaceVariety, reports.

But check out how super-cute Krasinski is in announcing the news:

We seriously CANNOT with these two.

The power couple have been keeping their professional and personal lives separate for nearly a decade now, despite both being hugely popular actors. Apparently, the script for A Quiet Place was so good that neither of them could turn it down, which sounds very promising.

Krasinski is also involved in other areas than just starring in the movie; he’s set to direct the film and help rewrite the script as well. It will be his third time directing a movie, but his first for a major movie studio, Paramount Pictures. He had expressed interest in working with a horror film of some sort, similar to “Ouija” or “The Purge,” leading him to this script. There aren’t many other details about A Quiet Place, besides that it’s goes into production later this fall.

So it’ll be at least a year before we see one of our fave A-list couples but it’s bound to be worth the wait!

