Fredzania “Zanie” Thompson was a 19-year-old aspiring model who recently passed away during a photoshoot. On Friday, while modeling on train tracks in Navasota, Texas, Thompson was struck by an oncoming train and died shortly thereafter.

According to Cosmopolitan, Thompson and her photographer were standing between two sets of tracks at a railway crossing around noon when they saw a train in the distance. In order to avoid it, Thompson crossed the tracks to get to the other side, but was struck by a Union Pacific train coming from the opposite direction.

Buzzfeed reported that Thompson was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after. Witnesses claim that despite both trains blowing their horns, Thompson was unaware of the oncoming train behind her.

“This horrific incident is the reason they don’t want individuals and kids playing on rail tracks, because trains come intermittently and you don’t know when they come,” Navasota Director of Public Safety Shawn Myatt told Buzzfeed.

Below was one of the last photos taken before her death.

Thompson was a student at Binn College but took a break from school in order to pursue a modeling career. Her fiancé, 25-year-old Darnell Chatman, added that the couple had recently found out Thompson was pregnant.

A funeral was held for Thompson last Saturday at Brosig Auditorium.

We love you Fredzania Thompson (Zanie) ! ❤️️#LongLiveZania Posted by Alondra Dodson on Sunday, March 12, 2017