So, remember when America’s Next Top Model was rebooted by VH1 with a whole new set of judges and a new host? Remember how Cycle 23, which just ended March 8, was the kickoff for those new show-runners? Well, it didn’t last long. Tyra Banks is back as the ANTM ringleader.

The supermodel-turned-TV-mogul had initially stepped down for the VH1 reboot of the reality show, deciding to stay behind the camera as an executive producer. For the past 22 cycles, Banks had hosted and judged the show, presiding over all the major elements of production. Rita Ora had taken over as host for Cycle 23, but it looks like she will not be returning. Banks recently posted this to Twitter:

I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” Banks explained in a recent statement. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.” Her announcement to return to the modeling show comes only a few days after VH1 announced she’ll be taking over for Nick Cannon as the host of America’s Got Talent. Ken Mok, another executive producer for ANTM, also released a statement and thanked Ora for her contributions to the show. “Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.” What does this mean for Ora? We’re not sure; from the sound of it, it looks like she won’t be returning as a regular judge. Whatever happens, we know she’ll be super successful.

Cycle 24 of America’s Next Top Model will begin later this summer on VH1. Honestly, it just wasn’t the same without Banks and her megawatt personality. Glad to have you back, Tyra! Cycle 24 of America’s Next Top Model will begin later this summer on VH1. Honestly, it just wasn’t the same without Banks and her megawatt personality. Glad to have you back, Tyra!

[H/T: E! News]