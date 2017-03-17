VIEW GALLERY

Spring break is in full swing, so it’s important to pack the essentials before hitting the beach – a cute AF bathing suit, a cute AF cover up, and most importantly, a cute AF pair of sunglasses. Luckily, Adidas has got you covered for the latter.

Their eyewear is specifically built for athletes, and while you might be like “Uhhh… I never go to the gym,” you need to protect your eyes even when you’re sipping sangria. Plus, while other sunglasses may start slipping while you sweat, these bad boys will stay right where they belong. Escaping to the mountains for the week instead? Adidas also has a line of super fab goggles – seriously they’re awesome – for you to hit the slopes.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a pair – or three – and enjoy. After all, it’s Friday and you freakin’ deserve it.

This post is sponsored by Adidas Sport Eyewear, a sponsor of Miss COED 2017.