Who doesn’t love Victoria Beckham’s style? The mom of four can pull off sexy yet classy, modern yet classic all at the same time, so it’s no wonder celebs like Anna Kendrick, Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, and many more have rocked her designs on the red carpet. I mean, her name is Posh Spice for a reason.

But now, you too can spice up your life with Victoria’s designs at a Target price.

That’s right — the former Spice Girl has teamed up with the greatest store in the universe that you still love despite it stealing all your hard earned cash.

Victoria teased the first look at her new collection on Instagram, and let’s just say it’s all-around fabulous. On top of a Spice Girls song being used for the ad, the line includes sizes XS-3X (LOVE!).

Feast your eyes on the pieces below.

VIEW GALLERY

Victoria’s line drops at Target on April 9, so make sure you have a flawless internet collection or are ready to line up at stores early then. I’m not kidding — I foresee the Lilly Pulitzer x Target mess all over again.

In the meantime, you can scope out which pieces belong in your closet at Target.com.

Happy shopping!