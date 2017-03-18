Lena Dunham (n).: Inspiring woman who created and stars in a smash-hit TV series, curates a feminist newsletter, and has won multiple Emmys.

Still, if trolls wanted to drag Lena, you’d think they could find better ammo than her body. Lena Dunham has been in her share of negative press in the past year, from her tasteless abortion comment that minimized what women have to go through to her hugely problematic Odell Beckham Jr. “joke,” but for some reason her weight loss is finding itself in the spotlight (because society.)

In a fiery Instagram caption, Dunham called out critics for their hyper-focus on her body and eschewed the notion that her body changes represent a weight-loss success story by explaining that her endometriosis is to blame.

“I feel I’ve made it pretty clear over the years that I don’t give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body,” she wrote. “I’ve done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars…I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I’m proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie.”

She then went on to detail her endometriosis, which she is “struggling to control” through diet and exercise. “My weight loss isn’t a triumph,” she promised.

Lena Dunham is not the perfect poster-child for feminism, nor is she fault-free, as we are often reminded. Still, the media should have better things to do than analyze her weight (ourselves included.)

I, for one, and much more interested in minutely analyzing how absolutely fire this season of Girls has been.