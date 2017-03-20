VIEW GALLERY

And just like that, Dancing With the Stars is back. Season 24 of DWTS is premiering tonight. We get to bask in the glory of glitter, glam and dance while learning if our favorite stars are also gifted with the art of ballroom dance. This season seems like it’s going to be an interesting one with a diverse cast.

The show hasn’t even started yet and there is already a mini-scandal going on with Heather Morris, who has a high level of professional dancing experience, including appearing on So You Think You Can Dance. Alongside Morris are big names like Nancy Kerrigan, Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Erika Jayne.

It’s going to be a close race for the big trophy, so you won’t want to miss out on voting. You could be the difference between your fave dancing on or sashaying home.

Dancing With The Stars Season 24 Viewing Details

Date: March 20, 2017

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Season: 24

TV Channel: ABC

Hosts: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough

Rules For Voting

You must be 18 years or older and located in the U.S. in order to vote. Voting is open from the duration of the live shows until an hour after the conclusion of that show per time zone. From the ABC.com website:

In the past, ABC had voting limits, based on the number of contestants at the start of each episode, down to a minimum limit of five votes. However, no limit has been listed on their voting FAQ page this season yet. Keep an ear out during tonight’s season premiere in case they mention it. ABC.com also has a FAQ for more questions about how to vote for your favorites on Dancing With the Stars.

Vote By Calling In

ABC provides the numbers for viewers to call in and vote for their favorite couples. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be a limit as to the number of couples you can vote for via phone. The full list of couples and their respective voting numbers will be available once the show premieres and will be updated below.

Vote On ABC.com

T0 vote on ABC’s website, you must have a username and a valid email address. However, you can also use a Facebook log-in. Once you have an existing ABC account, or if you already have one, you’ll be sent a confirmation email when you log in. Once the account is validated, you should be set to vote for the whole season of Dancing With the Stars. You can sign in at the top of the page to validate your account.

Vote On Facebook

You can vote through Facebook. You must authorize the Dancing With the Stars voting app in order for it to go through. Pop-up blockers also need to be disabled.