Every few months, Apple finds a way to simultaneously empty our pockets and incite worldwide mass hysteria. Their reveals are so exciting, we consider the brand to be The Beatles of electronics.

Today’s episode of “How I’ve Been Personally Victimized (And Blessed)” by Apple features the release of a beautiful, new red iPhone! Yes, it’s actually solid red and probably the prettiest color we’ve ever seen. The red iPhone releases Friday, March 24 and people are already plotting ways to raise enough money for this wonderful creation. The iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 plus are the lucky models to sport the vibrant color and this will be the sixth color option for the iPhone 7.

Apple’s decision to create the red iPhone wasn’t just some developer’s idea. The iPhone is a product in collaboration with the (RED) campaign, which helps raise money and awareness for AIDS/ HIV. Apple has partnered with (RED) since 2006, when it released a red iPod nano. The (RED) iPhone 7 is the latest addition to the charitable partnership.

The (RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available to purchase online Friday and in stores next week. According to Apple’s website, every (RED) iPhone purchase will contribute to the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs.

We’d definitely camp out in the mall for this. And we’ll do it for a good cause.