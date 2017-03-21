Chris Evans Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Chris Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Known for his contagious laugh and super hot body, Chris Evans is one of Hollywood’s hottest eligible bachelors. That’s right, Captain America is once again single. Since he entered the spotlight (throwback to Not Another Teen Movie), Evans has been the talk of teenage girl everywhere. While Evans is widely known for being one of Marvel’s biggest superheroes, his work isn’t just limited to action films.

Evans has been in comedies like What’s Your Number or Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as well as more serious pictures like Snowpiercer and his latest film, Gifted. In addition to being an actor, director and producer, Evans does a lot of charity work. As part of a bet with another huge Marvel star, Chris Pratt, Evans visited children’s hospitals in Seattle dressed as Captain America. He is also rather vocal about human rights and feminism on his Twitter account and during interviews.

But it seems his looks, charms and skills aren’t enough when it comes to relationships. Here’s a timeline of Evans’ dating history.

Jessica Biel 2001 – 2006

Both young and in the beginnings of their careers, Evans and Jessica Biel had a solid five-year-long relationship with each other. The two attended red carpets together, as well as galas and other types of parties, and they even co-starred in several films together. Biel even said during an interview that the two of them discussed marriage and kids with one another. Sadly, these two did not last and Biel has gone on to marry Justin Timberlake.

Christina Ricci 2007

Not much is known about the relationship between these two. Christina Ricci and Evans were suspected to have dated in 2007. The pair attended the 2007 Met Gala together, where they were first publically seen as a couple.

Minka Kelly 2007, 2012 – 2014

Evans and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly had an on and off relationship for many years. It started in 2007, when broke off and then reunited in September of 2012. The pair were often spotted together post break-ups by the tabloids which spurred more rumors about their relationship. They were seen again in 2015 while taking a walk. It’s believed that the long distance is the reason behind their official breakup.

Dianna Agron 2011

Evans and former Glee star Dianna Agron were reported to be casually dating for a few months. While they were never exclusive with each other, it’s reported that his brother was a huge fan of Agron from her TV show. Clearly, their relationship never went past casual hanging out but they are both beautiful blondes.

Lily Collins 2015

Seen out and about for a bit, Evans and actress Lily Collins were spotted going to dinner a few times. Just like with Agron, their relationship never progressed passed going out a few times. Both were in between breakups while dating each other.

Lucy Pinder 2015

Unlike Evans’ previous exes, Lucy Pinder (the brunette on the left) is not very famous. The model and Evans were seen out on dates together, including a trip to Disneyland. The British former model moved to Los Angeles and it seems that is where the pair hit it off. Their relationship was never officially confirmed and it didn’t appear to last long.

Jenny Slate 2016 – 2017

Most recently Evans was dating his Gifted co-star, Jenny Slate. Slate is most known for her voice acting in shows like Bob’s Burgers and The Secret Life of Pets. The pair recently called it quits after dating for nine months. Slate recently spoke out about their relationship saying that Evans was a great guy and she hopes they can be friends at some point in the future. The two of them will be going on tour together for their film that is being released on April 12.

2018

The former couple Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are giving their relationship another go and started dating again from October last year.

2019

There is only one Chris who is single now at the Marvels Universe and that is Chris Evans aka Captain America.