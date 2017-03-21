VIEW GALLERY

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to fall victim to hackers. According to the Sun, a photo of the 24-year-old wearing an unzipped top and smiling at the camera has made its way around porn sites within the last few days.

The leak comes three years after The Fappening, a mass attack on celebrities’ iCloud accounts, where photos of Lovato in bed with her then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama were stolen by hackers. In 2013, reports that someone was trying to sell more photos of the singer surfaced online.

“These are Demi,” the hacker reportedly told Radar Online. “The collection I have show some nude, including face, some including parts of the body Demi is known for — tattoos, butt, chin. Then, I have pictures of her getting rowdy… I can guarantee you these photos are legitimately of Demi.”

Lovato’s reps have yet to comment, but she isn’t the only female celebrity dealing with an intrusion of privacy. Earlier this month, Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were also targeted by cyber-criminals, with Watson’s publicist threatening legal action.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further,” the statement read. Details of the lawsuit were not able to be confirmed, but we hope the threat was not in vain.