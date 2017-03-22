Demi Lovato Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Demi Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Demi Lovato has gone from the Disney Channel girl next door to absolute boss. It’s mind blowing that the plucky girl with the big smile and bangs from Camp Rock has turned into an international pop star who isn’t afraid of what anyone, including the media, says about her. Demi has been outspoken about the struggles she has faced, particularly about her bipolar depression and her eating disorder. She’s created a space to talk about the stigmas surrounding mental illness and use her own experiences to help her fans when they are struggling with similar issues.

While she’s super popular because of her music, Demi has also been in the spotlight because of her relationships. Her friendships and fall-outs with stars like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are always hot topics, as well as her relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. Jonas isn’t the only one to have dated this “Cool for the Summer” singer. Read on to get Demi Lovato’s complete dating history.

Jonathan Fryar 2007

Right before her big break in Camp Rock, Lovato dated unknown Jonathan Fryar while she lived in Texas. Their relationship didn’t last super long and all that’s left of it are embarrassing photos online.

Cody Linley 2007 – 2008

This duo started dating in November of 2007 and ended things towards the beginning of 2008. Lovato and Linley, most recognizable for Dancing With the Stars and Hannah Montana, have remained friends through over the years. In 2010, when Lovato admitted herself to a treatment center for her eating disorder, Linley dedicated his song “Just The Way You Are” to her.

Alexander Deleon 2008 – 2009

Deleon, the lead singer of The Cab, and Lovato dated for a brief period of time in 2008 and 2009. The pair met through a mutual friend and hit it off pretty well. Things ended between them due to both of their busy schedules.

Trace Cyrus 2009

https://www.instagram.com/p/5LuzLjpmdD/?taken-by=tracecyrus&hl=en

Brother of Miley Cyrus and lead singer of the band Metro Station, Trace Cyrus and Lovato had a brief relationship in 2009. The two would use Twitter to flirt with throughout their relationship. They broke up due to busy schedules and, according to Cyrus, the age difference.

Joe Jonas 2010

Surprisingly, their relationship only lasted a month. Rumors about the Camp Rock stars swirled for years due to their close friendship but it wasn’t until 2010 that Joe Jonas and Lovato actually dated. While their relationship might still be one of the most popular from the 2008 Disney crew, the pair hasn’t been romantic since 2010. Both still sing together and occasionally will crash each other’s concerts.

Wilmer Valderrama 2010 – 2016

Wilmer Valderrama and Lovato dated on and off again for six years. The former That ’70s Show star and Lovato realized that they were better as friends than significant others. There is still a lot of love between the two of them, as Valderrama was a rock for Lovato during her recovery period.

Luke Rockhold 2016 – 2017

Following her six-year relationship, Lovato had a brief on and off fling with MMA fighter Luke Rockhold. The two posted videos of them training together and Demi was often spotted at his matches. The pair appears to have called it quits in January of 2017 for unknown reasons.

2018

Demi Lovato, currently single is rumored to have a crush on Jesse Williams and the reaction is vice versa, according to Star magazine.

2019

Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levy have reportedly put an end to their relationship after only three months.