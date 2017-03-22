Makeup gurus are always down for a good beauty hack, but the latest trend is even more bizarre than the condom trend. In an effort to blend their foundation better, beauty addicts are using hard-boiled eggs.
Yes, a hard-boiled egg.
As a makeup lover, this is taking makeup to a whole different level. However, using an egg actually seemed to work as great as a Beauty Blending, according to the founder beauty blogger Nadi (a.k.a. PopLuxe).
Earlier this month, he posted a YouTube tutorial in which he used a hard-boiled egg — with the shell off — to blend out his makeup. Nadi used the egg to apply his foundation, concealer, highlighter and even eyeshadow — which surprisingly worked better than I expected. But halfway through, things got pretty f*cking gross.
“Oh my gosh, this is actually working really, really well,” he said. “This kind of feels like a really cold SiliSponge but it smells like sewage, like eggs, so that’s a turnoff — but it’s actually doing a pretty good job.”
“I really like how cold this is,” he added. “It’s like super refreshing, too!”
Nadi’s tutorial inspired others to test the trick, like beauty blogger Esther Gbudje (a.k.a., houseofsienna). Just like Nadi, Gbudje was astonished by the results.
“The egg did give me the flawless look I was going for, and it doesn’t absorb any product at all,” Gbudje told Allure. “After each application, I cleaned the egg with wipes before applying another product on my face, so I would say it worked for me.”
And in the end of your makeup routine, you’re left with a somewhat tasty snack.