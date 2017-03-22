Oh, Kylie Jenner. I will say that you know how to keep us entertained.
The latest drama regarding the youngest of the KarJenner Klan has to do with her new line of blushes from the Kylie Cosmetics line. Seems as though Ky attempted to follow in the footsteps of the makeup brand Nars and give her product shades some X-rated names…
…No, really. One them is called “X-Rated.”
The new products also include “Barely Legal,” “Virginity,” and “Hot And Bothered.”
On the less controversial side, there’s a red shade called “Hopeless Romantic.”
BLUSHES!!! I'm beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family! I'm obsessed with blush and it's a dream that I can finally have MY OWN! 😍 can't wait for you guys to experience these build-able Matte beauties! They launch this Friday at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics check out my snap to see a more xx
Naturally, the Lip Kit mogul is now a target of the Twitterverse.
Maybe it’s because Kylie is 19 and has young fans? Perhaps it’s because she tried to be cheeky but took it too far? Whatever the reason, people are not happy.
On the plus side, Twitter users came up with some good jokes.
If you ask me, Kylie (or the team controlling her robot body) knew precisely what she was doing when she slapped those raunchy names on products that could easily be called “Pink,” “Other Pink,” and “More Reddish Pink.” People talking about Kylie is her equivalent to drinking unicorn blood.
I can just see her scrolling through Twitter now.