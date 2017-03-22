Oh, Kylie Jenner. I will say that you know how to keep us entertained.

The latest drama regarding the youngest of the KarJenner Klan has to do with her new line of blushes from the Kylie Cosmetics line. Seems as though Ky attempted to follow in the footsteps of the makeup brand Nars and give her product shades some X-rated names…

…No, really. One them is called “X-Rated.”

The new products also include “Barely Legal,” “Virginity,” and “Hot And Bothered.”

On the less controversial side, there’s a red shade called “Hopeless Romantic.”

Naturally, the Lip Kit mogul is now a target of the Twitterverse.

Maybe it’s because Kylie is 19 and has young fans? Perhaps it’s because she tried to be cheeky but took it too far? Whatever the reason, people are not happy.

On the plus side, Twitter users came up with some good jokes.

can kylie jenner not sexualize young women w her blush names like "virginity" and "barely legal" like …….. — sappho (@purgatories) March 21, 2017

@KylieJenner you make me sick. Millions of young girls look up to you (who knows why?)and you choose blush names that sexualize young girls? — shell (@munchkin_little) March 22, 2017

@KylieJenner blush names are the stages of her and tygas relationship pic.twitter.com/Ibs38l92u6 — Eda Deniz (@EdaDenizci) March 21, 2017

If you ask me, Kylie (or the team controlling her robot body) knew precisely what she was doing when she slapped those raunchy names on products that could easily be called “Pink,” “Other Pink,” and “More Reddish Pink.” People talking about Kylie is her equivalent to drinking unicorn blood.

I can just see her scrolling through Twitter now.