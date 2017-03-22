VIEW GALLERY

Remember when Lindsay Lohan was on top of the world? The former child actress was literally America’s Sweetheart for a good few years, and then she fell off the deep end — quickly. But after her fair share of controversies and terrible movies, she’s back on the small screen with The Anti-Social Network.

Lohan will be the host of the bizarre prank reality show, where she will take control of fans’ social media accounts for a full 24 hours without their knowledge.

Similar to MTV’s defunct show Punk’d, Lohan will play pranks on the show’s subjects by messaging their friends and posting random Facebook statuses similar to the ones you posted in middle school. If the people complete the challenges given to them by the actress, they will receive some cash prizes.

Sounds all well and good, but the trailer is the real selling point because it’s creepy AF. Lohan is way too excited to explain how because she uses Instagram sometimes, she is the perfect person to take over someone’s social media accounts.

Check it out:

Yup, she’s officially back. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments below.