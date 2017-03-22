VIEW GALLERY

It’s World Water Day and celebrities around the world are posting pics while making a “W” shape with their hands. This day is meant to celebrate clean water and to bring awareness to places that are still forced to drink dirty water every day. In America, this injustice currently includes places like Flint, Michigan, but this is a worldwide issue. There are many different organizations dedicated to providing places around the world with the clean water that is needed to survive. Here are eight celebrities who are attempting to make a difference the quality of the world’s water supply.

1. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo has never been shy about his support for the environment. Today his Twitter is filled with retweets from different non-profit organizations whose purposes are focused on providing clean water to those in need. In addition to spreading awareness to different charities, Ruffalo is making sure that people are aware of the environmentalists fighting each day for fresh water. It’s important to realize that the fight for fresh water isn’t going to end in just one day, but it’s an ongoing process.

2. Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom has teamed up with UNICEF for the #FlipClimateChange challenge. He’s currently in Nigeria to shed light on their clean water crisis. He’s working alongside the UNICEF program to bring awareness of the diseases children are getting due to a lack of clean water and how to help those in need.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter from Girl Meets World is teaming up with Water.org, an organization that was co-founded by Matt Damon. Her message is one for clean water and for women’s rights. She may only be 17 years old, but even she understands the importance of water for the world.

4. Matt Damon

"The water in our toilet bowls is actually cleaner than the 660 million people have access to." — @Water's Matt Damon #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/dwzMFhQOq8 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 22, 2017

With his own organization, Water.org, Matt Damon went on CBS This Morning to spread awareness for the cause to a different audience than that of social media. In the past, Damon teamed up with his good friend Ben Affleck and made the HBO film Thirst, which highlighted the Flint, Michigan Crisis. This year is no different as he still strives to get the word out about #WorldWaterDay.

5. Ed Sheeran

#WorldWaterDay is TODAY – so lets help kids get #CleanWaterHere by lending your social voice here: https://t.co/i7klqoXkhF — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 22, 2017

Ed Sheeran is using his social media voice to support Clean Water Here – an organization that is creating the “largest safe drinking water social media campaign in U.S. history.” His focus is on providing children with clean water. Links to the organization’s website are posted on all of Sheeran’s social media accounts.

6. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is supporting the Drop4Drop organization. This not-for-profit charity works primarily in India, Africa and with emergency relief. Every penny that is donated to Drop4Drop goes directly to their projects. Mendes points out that there are lots of ways to help. It’s all about finding a charity that you support. Other celebrities who support Drop4Drop include Fifth Harmony, Pitbull, Lady Gaga and Adele.

7. Andrea Russett

happy #WorldWaterDay! how are u helping to stop the water crisis? $25 can supply 1 person clean water for LIFE. —> @thirstproject 🌍💧💙 — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) March 22, 2017

Internet personality Andrea Russet is advocating for the Thirst Project. This organization is the world’s leading youth water organization. As they say on their Twitter page, water is a human right. Russet dropped the lifesaving fact that it only takes $25 dollars to provide clean water for someone for life.

8. Sandy Beales

Happy #WorldWaterDay! Let's reach everyone with clean water, find out how you can get involved with @WaterAidUK https://t.co/DweJp6jtFd pic.twitter.com/LK3Nq0LhGI — Sandy Beales (@sandybeales) March 22, 2017

The bassist for One Direction, Sandy Beales tweeted his support for WaterAid UK. This organization works around the world with local partners to deliver clean water and toilets and promote good hygiene. Their focus is not only on drinking clean water but also making sure that people are able to clean themselves as well. Niall Horan from One Direction has also tweeted his support for #WorldWaterDay, posting a selfie of himself making a “W” with his hands.