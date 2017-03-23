VIEW GALLERY

Plants are slowly blooming and the weather is warming up slightly, which means spring aka rosé season is finally here. Soon our wallets will be empty, but our fridges will be stacked with the delicious pink wine.

There’s a new subscription service called Summer Water Societé that delivers three magnum-sized rosé bottles (about two 750 milliliter per bottle) straight to your house, which is super awesome for wine lovers. It lasts from May to August, so your summer is set for enjoying fine pink Summer Water under the sun.

This is probably the best news ever and it’s all thanks to the creators behind the idea, Yes Way Rosé in collaboration with wine company Winc. The brand’s Instagram account turned into an actual rosé company and we’re kind of obsessed.

So, this is how it all goes down. All members receive three “drops” of Summer Water, which is a light-body rosé with a fresh citrus taste and come at the perfect time for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Every shipment includes three magnum bottles and it becomes about nine 1 1/2-liter bottles for the summer. To make this even more exciting, every drop adds in one swag gift, either a cap, a towel, or a S’well “Summer Water” Bottle.

Currently putting down my information to subscribe to this amazing service and you can also sign up on their website. The subscription is $350 for the summer, and it seems expensive, but if you look at it from this angle, you’re basically getting 18 regular sized bottles of rosé for an entire summer. And according to Societé, the entire membership value is $500. I’m sold. Cheers!